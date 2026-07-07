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Latest Stories
Music
Birmingham Bassline Pioneer Bomma B Has Passed Away
The father of three was a beloved figure in UK music, respected throughout the bassline, grime and rap.
James Keith1051 days ago
Music
Premiere: Trilla, K Dot & Bomma B Take Us Back To The Future On New Bassline Stomper “Ya Fool”
Produced by J69.
Joseph JP Patterson2295 days ago
Music
Birmingham Veterans Bomma B & Trilla Share New Video For "Money"
Watch as the boys rise and shine to prove they haven't missed a step.
Tobi Oke2879 days ago