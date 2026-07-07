Bomma B

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Latest Stories

Music

Birmingham Bassline Pioneer Bomma B Has Passed Away

The father of three was a beloved figure in UK music, respected throughout the bassline, grime and rap.

James Keith1051 days ago
Bomma B
Music

Birmingham Veterans Bomma B & Trilla Share New Video For "Money"

Watch as the boys rise and shine to prove they haven't missed a step.

Tobi Oke2879 days ago

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