B.B. Simon

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

A skull and crossbones belt buckle adorned with rhinestones, featuring a floral design in one eye socket.
Style

B.B. Simon Collection: How to Buy

The accessories brand with a celebrity following is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff122 days ago
Style

B.B. Simon and Avianne & Co. Jewelers Debuted ‘Most Expensive Belt In the World’ at ComplexCon, Expected to Sell for $600-700K

The belt comes with 119 GIA Certified VS1 diamonds with a Trojan buckle crafted in 14K white gold.

Mark Elibert1016 days ago
Style

The Biggest Style Drops At ComplexCon 2023

Denim Tears x Levi's x Cactus Plant Flea Market, Murd333r.FM, B.B. Simon x Dipset, and other great drops at ComplexCon 2023 are highlighted in this guide.

Lei Takanashi1022 days ago
You Know You're From New York if You Own These Pieces
Style

You Know You're From New York City if You Own These Pieces

Whether you’re a New Yorker that rocks a Moncler or a North Face jacket with a grey brim Yankee fitted, you know you’re from NYC if you own these pieces.

Lei Takanashi1970 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App