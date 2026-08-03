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Latest Stories
Style
B.B. Simon Collection: How to Buy
The accessories brand with a celebrity following is available now on Complex.
Complex Staff122 days ago
Style
B.B. Simon and Avianne & Co. Jewelers Debuted ‘Most Expensive Belt In the World’ at ComplexCon, Expected to Sell for $600-700K
The belt comes with 119 GIA Certified VS1 diamonds with a Trojan buckle crafted in 14K white gold.
Mark Elibert1016 days ago
Style
The Biggest Style Drops At ComplexCon 2023
Denim Tears x Levi's x Cactus Plant Flea Market, Murd333r.FM, B.B. Simon x Dipset, and other great drops at ComplexCon 2023 are highlighted in this guide.
Lei Takanashi1022 days ago
Style
You Know You're From New York City if You Own These Pieces
Whether you’re a New Yorker that rocks a Moncler or a North Face jacket with a grey brim Yankee fitted, you know you’re from NYC if you own these pieces.
Lei Takanashi1970 days ago