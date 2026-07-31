This Black History Month, we chose to celebrate figures—both current & historical—who have inspired us and shaped our world through thank-you letters.Maurice Peebles
Featured
From Jay-Z's $6 million watch to Bad Bunny's vintage Cartier, these are some of the best watches spotted on fashion's biggest night and their prices.Mike DeStefano
Pop Culture
Assessing the Strength of the ‘Black Panther’ Legacy, Five Years After the Film's Release
Complex examines how the Marvel Studios superhero film 'Black Panther' continues to move and inspire us as a culture, even five years after its release.Kevin Wong
Pop Culture
‘Black Panther’ Screenwriter Reveals What Makes T’Challa One of the Most 'Unique' Characters in the MCU
Joe Robert Cole explains how he went from writing the People v. O.J. Simpson to Marvel's Black Panther, and how he and director Ryan Coogler shaped the world of Wakanda on the big screen. Plus, why his War Machine script never came to be.James Charisma