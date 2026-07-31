Andre Roberson

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Andre Roberson.
Sports

Thunder Star Andre Roberson Just Signed a $30 Million Deal and Still Can't Tip for Sh*t

Andre Roberson got caught tipping a server $13 on a $500 bill just days after signing a new $30 million contract.

Chris Yuscavage3318 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Interview: Andre Roberson 'Shocked' By Kevin Durant's Departure, Says Thunder Still Championship Team

he told us who’s secretly a good dancer on the Thunder, who’s the worst teammate to sit next to on a flight, and how KD texted him that he was leaving.

Natalie Maher3672 days ago

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