The Weightless boss may have just have delivered the mix of the year.James Keith
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Super massive edition of the Best Mixes of the Week. Not sure if its a Halloween ting, but some fine mixes hit over this week. Varying styles, too; bit of grime, drum & bass, trap, bass, disco, and much more are featured. Proper selections and styles featured on this week's batch, trust we.khrisd
During the first week of DAD's existence, we looked at the EDM tracks that Major League Baseball players were using as walk-up songs in 2012. Since thkhrisd
DAD loves a good remix. There's something about a DJ applying the right amount of pressure to established material and not only making the listener rock out to a new rendition, but somehow making it their own. We roundup remixes on a weekly basis, so we know there are a ton of them sitting out there; finding the best is the key. With such a fine crop of talented producers out there, and great opportunities to service tunes in new ways, we're really loving how 2013 is sounding so far.jakel