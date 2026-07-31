American Grime

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Featured

Super massive edition of the Best Mixes of the Week. Not sure if its a Halloween ting, but some fine mixes hit over this week. Varying styles, too; bit of grime, drum & bass, trap, bass, disco, and much more are featured. Proper selections and styles featured on this week's batch, trust we.
khrisd
DAD loves a good remix. There's something about a DJ applying the right amount of pressure to established material and not only making the listener rock out to a new rendition, but somehow making it their own. We roundup remixes on a weekly basis, so we know there are a ton of them sitting out there; finding the best is the key. With such a fine crop of talented producers out there, and great opportunities to service tunes in new ways, we're really loving how 2013 is sounding so far.
jakel

Latest Stories

American Grime 'Best Of The Best'
Music

Premiere: Listen To A Bunch Of American Grime MCs Shell Down On This 3RDi-Produced "Group Track" Remix

Both versions feature a huge list of MCs, including Werd2Jah, DOS, Argyle Bixby, Knoxz, 3iJoe, Twisty and label boss Jumanji.

Aaron Bishop2880 days ago

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