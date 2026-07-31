We caught up with O’Shea Jackson Jr. to talk about ‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera,’ returning alongside Gerard Butler, his career evolution and more.Jacob Kramer
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Irama got his big break in his first feature series with the Apple TV+ show 'Swagger,' inspired by basketball player Kevin Durant’s experiences.Marriska Fernandes
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'Swagger' Star O'Shea Jackson Jr. Says Apple TV+ Series Will 'Set the Blueprint' For Future Sports Shows
'Swagger' star O'Shea Jackson Jr. talks working with Kevin Durant on this new Apple TV+ series, shooting during a pandemic, and his goals for the future.Khal
Series like 'Swagger' highlight the wild world of youth basketball. Through watching Jace's trials and tribulations, we learned these valuable life lessons.Khal