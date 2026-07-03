Alix Perez

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Been a long time... shouldn't have left you. Well, you weren't really LEFT, but the Best Remixes feature took an unexpected hiatus last week. We're back with this week's reworks, though, and we have a boatload of doozies from a number of walks of the dance music scene. Everything from trap to drum & bass to juke to twerk, with loads of house and disco sprinkled in between. Future leaders and current ragers. All walks of this EDM life.
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Premiere: Foreign Beggars Recruit Izzie Gibbs, Dizmack And Alix Perez For "Toast"

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Watch Alix Perez Make a Beat in 10 Minutes

Alix Perez is a producer I've loved seeing progress. From a captivating dnb prodigy to the bass music behemoth that he is, he's really grown into his

khrisd4269 days ago
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Alix Perez x DJ Rashad x DJ Spinn - "Don't This Ish"

It's not often where, just by seeing the artists involved with a track, I let out an audible "WOW!" at DAD HQ. Heads probably know that it's something

khrisd4497 days ago
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The Best Remixes of the Week

What can we say? A solid batch of reworked tunes came across the DAD news desk this week, including a handful that you can actually purchase next week

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Alix Perez ft. D.ablo - "We Could Have Been"

Alix Perez is in top form right now. His forthcoming Annie's Song EP is on the way April 15, and not only does it feature a remix of "Annie's Song" by

khrisd4856 days ago
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15 EDM Producers That You Didn't Know Made Drum & Bass

Drum & Bass is damn near the redheaded step-child of the EDM scene. While dubstep was the recent wave of the current dance music revival (with no one

androids4884 days ago
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Alix Perez - "Feelings Of Regret"

Great news: Alix Perez will be following up his beautiful debut album, 1984, with a new album that's out later this year. We've got no word on how it will sound, what it will be called, or when it drops, but this track "Feelings Of Regret" gets us back in the mood for his drum & bass flavor. Great, mature sound on this one, with some slick vocals and a smooth vibe.

khrisd4889 days ago

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