On the 20th anniversary of the release of 'The Blair Witch Project,' we try to figure out what happened to the found footage film genre.Jordan Rose
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Despite people writing it off, found-footage horror was surprisingly at its all-around best in 2014.MattBarone
Bigfoot goes found-footage in Bobcat Goldthwait's "Willow Creek" and home invasions get weird in "Borgman."MattBarone
Pop Culture
The Come-Up: How "Devil's Due" Directors Radio Silence Upgraded From YouTube to Feature Films
The story behind the first-time major studio players' DIY rise.MattBarone