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'Royalty' Air Jordan 12 Gets an Official Release Date
The 'Taxi' Air Jordan 12 returns in November 2021 with new gold accents. Click for early release details and a closer look at the upcoming retro.
Best Look Yet at the 'Reverse Flu Game' Air Jordan 12
The 'Reverse Flu Game' Air Jordan 12, styled in red and black, is expected to make its retail debuting in December 2020.
Best Look Yet at the 'Indigo' Air Jordan 12
The Air Jordan 12 will release in a new 'Indigo' colorway in August 2020. Click here for a first look.
'University Gold' Air Jordan 12 Release Gets Pushed Back
Following traditional 'Flu Game' color blocking, the 'University Gold' Air Jordan 12 will make its retail debut in July 2020.
Jordan Brand Celebrates FIBA with New Sneaker Collection
Celebrating this year's FIBA World Cup basketball tournament, Jordan Brand is releasing a collection of performance and lifestyle sneakers.
A Look Ahead to Next Summer's Air Jordan Retro Release Dates
Summer 2019's Air Jordan Retro lineup includes the return of the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 4, as well as 'Tinker' Jordan 3s, 'Knicks' 3s and 'Michigan' Jordan 5s.
Official Look at the 'International Flight' Air Jordan 12
The 'International Flight' Air Jordan 12 will release on September 8, 2018 for $190.
'Vachetta Tan' Air Jordan 12 Designed with Women in Mind
The 'Vachetta Tan' women's Air Jordan 12 will release on March 23, 2018 at a retail price of $190.
Michael Jordan's Sneakers From 1997 Eastern Conference Finals Up for Auction
The Air Jordan 12s that Michael Jordan wore in Game 3 of the 1997 Eastern Conference Finals are up for auction.
PSNY Made Air Jordans and Khakis for Michigan Football
PSNY made exclusive Air Jordan footwear and apparel for the University of Michigan.
Carissa Navarro's Air Jordan 12 'Doernbecher' Is a Tribute to Her Favorite Things
Carissa Navarro's Doernbecher Air Jordan 12 will release on November 18, 2017 for $220.
Custom Air Jordan 12s Gifted to Drake for His Birthday
The Shoe Surgeon used material from Stone Island jackets on this custom Air Jordan 12 for rapper Drake.
Dexter Fowler Finally Received His 'Championship Pack' Air Jordans
Custom Air Jordan 11 and 12 pack for World Series champion Dexter Fowler.
You Won't Be Able to Buy These Doernbecher Sneakers
Same Air Jordan 12 and Nike Air More Uptempo from this year's Doernbecher Freestyle sneaker collection.
'Bordeaux' Air Jordan 12s for the Whole Family
The 'Bordeaux' Air Jordan 12 releases in full family sizing on October, 14, 2017.
Another Exclusive Air Jordan 12 for Girls
The 'Deadly Pink' Air Jordan 12 for girls will release on Saturday, October 14, 2017 for $140.
'Bordeaux' Air Jordan 12s Release Next Week
The "Bordeaux" Air Jordan 12 releases October 14, 2017 for $190.
The Doernbecher Air Jordan 12 Releases in October
The Doernbecher Air Jordan 12 releases in October 2017 for $190.