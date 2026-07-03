Air Jordan Xii

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Air Jordan 12 Retro 'Royalty' CT8013-170 Pair
Sneakers

'Royalty' Air Jordan 12 Gets an Official Release Date

The 'Taxi' Air Jordan 12 returns in November 2021 with new gold accents. Click for early release details and a closer look at the upcoming retro.

Jordan Rose1722 days ago
Air Jordan 12 Retro 'Reverse Flu Game' CT8013 602 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Reverse Flu Game' Air Jordan 12

The 'Reverse Flu Game' Air Jordan 12, styled in red and black, is expected to make its retail debuting in December 2020.

Brandon Richard2044 days ago
Air Jordan 12 Retro 'Indigo' 130690 404 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Indigo' Air Jordan 12

The Air Jordan 12 will release in a new 'Indigo' colorway in August 2020. Click here for a first look.

Brandon Richard2170 days ago
Air Jordan 12 Retro 'University Gold' 130690 070 Pair
Sneakers

'University Gold' Air Jordan 12 Release Gets Pushed Back

Following traditional 'Flu Game' color blocking, the 'University Gold' Air Jordan 12 will make its retail debut in July 2020.

Brandon Richard2200 days ago
Air Jordan 4 FIBA Release Date
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Celebrates FIBA with New Sneaker Collection

Celebrating this year's FIBA World Cup basketball tournament, Jordan Brand is releasing a collection of performance and lifestyle sneakers.

Brandon Richard2536 days ago
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Air Jordan 3 III Knicks Release Date 136064 148
Sneakers

A Look Ahead to Next Summer's Air Jordan Retro Release Dates

Summer 2019's Air Jordan Retro lineup includes the return of the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 4, as well as 'Tinker' Jordan 3s, 'Knicks' 3s and 'Michigan' Jordan 5s.

Brandon Richard2766 days ago
Air Jordan 12 'International Flight' BV8016 445 Pair
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'International Flight' Air Jordan 12

The 'International Flight' Air Jordan 12 will release on September 8, 2018 for $190.

Brandon Richard2877 days ago
Air Jordan 12 XII Women's Vachetta Tan Release Date AO6068 203 Main
Sneakers

'Vachetta Tan' Air Jordan 12 Designed with Women in Mind

The 'Vachetta Tan' women's Air Jordan 12 will release on March 23, 2018 at a retail price of $190.

Brandon Richard3047 days ago
Michael Jordan Flu Game Air Jordan 12 Game 3 1997 Eastern Conference Finals Front
Sneakers

Michael Jordan's Sneakers From 1997 Eastern Conference Finals Up for Auction

The Air Jordan 12s that Michael Jordan wore in Game 3 of the 1997 Eastern Conference Finals are up for auction.

Brandon Richard3149 days ago
PSNY x Air Jordan Michigan 1
Sneakers

PSNY Made Air Jordans and Khakis for Michigan Football

PSNY made exclusive Air Jordan footwear and apparel for the University of Michigan.

Brandon Richard3157 days ago
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Air Jordan 12 Doernbecher Release Date AH6987 023 Main
Sneakers

Carissa Navarro's Air Jordan 12 'Doernbecher' Is a Tribute to Her Favorite Things

Carissa Navarro's Doernbecher Air Jordan 12 will release on November 18, 2017 for $220.

Brandon Richard3170 days ago
Stone Island Air Jordan 12 Drake Birthday Profile
Sneakers

Custom Air Jordan 12s Gifted to Drake for His Birthday

The Shoe Surgeon used material from Stone Island jackets on this custom Air Jordan 12 for rapper Drake.

Brandon Richard3171 days ago
Dexter Fowler Air Jordan 11 & 12 Championship Pack
Sneakers

Dexter Fowler Finally Received His 'Championship Pack' Air Jordans

Custom Air Jordan 11 and 12 pack for World Series champion Dexter Fowler.

Brandon Richard3176 days ago
Nike Air More Uptempo Doernbecher Wonder Woman Sample
Sneakers

You Won't Be Able to Buy These Doernbecher Sneakers

Same Air Jordan 12 and Nike Air More Uptempo from this year's Doernbecher Freestyle sneaker collection.

Brandon Richard3185 days ago
Air Jordan 12 Bordeaux Release Date Main 130690 617
Sneakers

'Bordeaux' Air Jordan 12s for the Whole Family

The 'Bordeaux' Air Jordan 12 releases in full family sizing on October, 14, 2017.

Brandon Richard3205 days ago
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Air Jordan 12 Deadly Pink Release Date Main 510815 026
Sneakers

Another Exclusive Air Jordan 12 for Girls

The 'Deadly Pink' Air Jordan 12 for girls will release on Saturday, October 14, 2017 for $140.

Brandon Richard3205 days ago
Air Jordan 12 Bordeaux Release Date 130690 617 (2)
Sneakers

'Bordeaux' Air Jordan 12s Release Next Week

The "Bordeaux" Air Jordan 12 releases October 14, 2017 for $190.

Brandon Richard3208 days ago
Air Jordan 12 XII Doernbecher 2017 Release Date AH6987 023
Sneakers

The Doernbecher Air Jordan 12 Releases in October

The Doernbecher Air Jordan 12 releases in October 2017 for $190.

Brandon Richard3227 days ago

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