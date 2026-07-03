Air Force 1 Mid Jewel

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NikeLab Air Force 1 Mid Jewel "Pearl Pink" profile
Sneakers

Jewel-Swoosh Air Force 1s Are Coming Back

The NikeLab Air Force 1 Jewels are scheduled to release on April 1.

Amir Ismael3398 days ago

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