Adidas D Rose 773

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Sneakers

A Detailed Look at the adidas Rose 773

Following the launch of the "Return of Derrick Rose" series, adidas gives us a detailed look at the Rose 773, Rose's official team signature shoe.

Brandon Richard5084 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Rose 773 - "Gold Medal" Packaging

Prior to Derrick Rose's injury in the first round of the 2012 NBA Playoffs, adidas Basketball had their ducks in a row for London 2012.

Brandon Richard5085 days ago
Advertisement
Sneakers

adidas Rose 773 - Collegiate Navy/Metallic Gold/Light Scarlet

What would have been Derrick Rose's Olympic shoe is now available.

Brandon Richard5087 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Rose 773 - Black/Bright Blue

Derrick Rose's offseason signature model arrives in a new colorway that may possibly be linked to his Chicago area high school, Simeon Career Academy.

Brandon Richard5121 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Rose 773 - Olympic

Though Derrick Rose is part of the long list of NBA stars sitting out the 2012 Olympics due to injury, his off-season sig is still dropping in the Olympic-themed colorway he intended to wear in London.

Brandon Richard5126 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Rose 773 - Green

Before his signature line continues with the adiZero Rose 3 next season, Derrick Rose will spend the summer hooping for Team USA in the adidas adiZero Rose 773.

Brandon Richard5196 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Rose 773 - Grey/Black

This summer, adidas Basketball will introduce the Rose 773, a new Derrick Rose signature model named after and inspired by his hometown of Chicago.

Brandon Richard5250 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App