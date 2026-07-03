Adidas D Rose 3.5

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adidas Rose 3.5 – Black/Joy Blue-Vivid Pink Available

One last colorway of Derrick Rose's sixth signature shoe.

Brandon Richard4791 days ago
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adidas Rose 3.5 - Joy Blue/Black-Pink

Is there another Rose 3.5 colorway on the way? Maybe.

Brandon Richard4817 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Rose 3.5 - Metal

Today, adidas Basketball unveils the final colorway of the Rose 3.5 signature shoe.

Brandon Richard4853 days ago
Sneakers

Derrick Rose Wears adidas Rose 3.5 "St. Patrick's Day"

Perhaps hoping for a little Irish luck in his quest to return from ACL surgery, Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose laced up a special colorway of the adidas Rose 3.5.

Brandon Richard4869 days ago
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adidas Rose 3.5 - Chi-Town Available

An amplified interpretation of the Chicago state flag.

Brandon Richard4874 days ago
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adidas Rose 3.5 - Murray Park Winter

Paying homage to the days when Derrick shoved snow from the Murray Park court in his Englewood neighborhood.

Brandon Richard4894 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Rose 3.5 - Chi-Town

The colorway represents the flag of Chicago with amplified versions of its traditional colors.

Brandon Richard4896 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Rose 3.5 - Triple Blue

Icy blue colorway represents Derrick's cold on-court demeanor and attitude for competition.

Brandon Richard4902 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Rose 3.5 - The Spark

Inspired by Derrick Rose's ignition of the fiery Chicago Bulls fanbase with his exciting style of play, adidas Basketball releases "The Spark" edition of the Rose 3.5.

Brandon Richard4907 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Rose 3.5 - Joy Blue

What would have been a healthy Derrick Rose's All-Star shoe is still making its way to retailers this month.

Brandon Richard4909 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Rose 3.5 - The Spark

Dubbed "The Spark," the fourth Rose 3.5 drop comes in an eye-catching arrangement of colors that represents the energy Rose brings to the court.

Brandon Richard4910 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Rose 3.5 - Purple/Teal

Following last week's official launch, here's your first look at an upcoming adidas Rose 3.5 release.

Brandon Richard4911 days ago
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adidas Rose 3.5 - All-Star

Last spring's injury has derailed a fourth-straight trip to the NBA All-Star Game for Derrick Rose, but adidas is still moving forward with their planned release of the "All-Star" Rose 3.5.

Brandon Richard4927 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Rose 3.5 - Year of the Snake

Celebrating the beginning of Chinese New Year on February 10, adidas Basketball is set to launch Derrick Rose's new Rose 3.5 signature shoe in a celebratory "Year of the Snake" colorway.

Brandon Richard4930 days ago

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