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adidas Rose 3.5 – Black/Joy Blue-Vivid Pink Available
One last colorway of Derrick Rose's sixth signature shoe.
adidas Rose 3.5 - Joy Blue/Black-Pink
Is there another Rose 3.5 colorway on the way? Maybe.
adidas Rose 3.5 - Metal
Today, adidas Basketball unveils the final colorway of the Rose 3.5 signature shoe.
Derrick Rose Wears adidas Rose 3.5 "St. Patrick's Day"
Perhaps hoping for a little Irish luck in his quest to return from ACL surgery, Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose laced up a special colorway of the adidas Rose 3.5.
adidas Rose 3.5 - Chi-Town Available
An amplified interpretation of the Chicago state flag.
adidas Rose 3.5 - Murray Park Winter
Paying homage to the days when Derrick shoved snow from the Murray Park court in his Englewood neighborhood.
adidas Rose 3.5 - Chi-Town
The colorway represents the flag of Chicago with amplified versions of its traditional colors.
adidas Rose 3.5 - Triple Blue
Icy blue colorway represents Derrick's cold on-court demeanor and attitude for competition.
adidas Rose 3.5 - The Spark
Inspired by Derrick Rose's ignition of the fiery Chicago Bulls fanbase with his exciting style of play, adidas Basketball releases "The Spark" edition of the Rose 3.5.
adidas Rose 3.5 - Joy Blue
What would have been a healthy Derrick Rose's All-Star shoe is still making its way to retailers this month.
adidas Rose 3.5 - The Spark
Dubbed "The Spark," the fourth Rose 3.5 drop comes in an eye-catching arrangement of colors that represents the energy Rose brings to the court.
adidas Rose 3.5 - Purple/Teal
Following last week's official launch, here's your first look at an upcoming adidas Rose 3.5 release.
adidas Rose 3.5 - All-Star
Last spring's injury has derailed a fourth-straight trip to the NBA All-Star Game for Derrick Rose, but adidas is still moving forward with their planned release of the "All-Star" Rose 3.5.
adidas Rose 3.5 - Year of the Snake
Celebrating the beginning of Chinese New Year on February 10, adidas Basketball is set to launch Derrick Rose's new Rose 3.5 signature shoe in a celebratory "Year of the Snake" colorway.