Big Baller Brand Co-Founder Reportedly Sues LaMelo Ball, Puma

Alan Foster, the co-founder of the Big Baller Brand, is reportedly taking LaMelo Ball and Puma to court. News of the purported litigation was first reported by TMZ Sports.

According to the reported filing that was obtained by the aforementioned publication, Foster alleges that he was involved in Ball's highly successful Puma signature line and had filed for several trademarks for it. Foster reportedly also claimed that both the Charlotte Hornets star guard and the global sportswear company infringed on his trademarks when they created the MB.01 signature hoops shoe.

"He knew that his Big Baller Brand signature shoe was called the 'MB1' and that the name was protected by federal trademark," Foster's attorney reportedly said in the filing. "Yet, despite his knowledge of all of this, LaMelo willfully and deliberately chose to name the signature shoe he created and designed with Puma the 'MB1' in violation of the LaMelo trademarks."

This isn't the first time the Ball family and Foster have taken each other to court. Back in 2019, Lonzo Ball sued Foster after roughly $1.5 million from his bank accounts went missing.

Foster is alleging over $200 million in damages from Ball and Puma.