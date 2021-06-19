Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday as a “traitor” at a conservative conference in Orlando.

As he addressed a general session at The Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual Road to Majority Conference, Pence was greeted with boos and cries of “traitor!”

“It is great to be back with so many patriots dedicated to faith and freedom and the road to the majority,” Pence said, as the hecklers in the audience began to grow louder. “I’m a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order, and I am honored to stand before you today.”

According to the Hill, some of the hecklers were removed from the event as Pence continued to speak.

In a speech lasting about 30 minutes, Pence criticized the Biden administration before laying out what he called a “winning agenda” to take back Republican majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives in the midterm elections next year.

“Our movement will reject every effort to marginalize Christians and conservatives wherever it arises. We will expose religious persecution masquerading as a quest for equal rights, and we will demand that government agencies, our military, and our public schools reject critical race theory in all its forms,” Pence said.