Employees at an Atlanta IKEA store are upset by a Juneteenth food menu that management arranged, featuring fried chicken and watermelon, which they said was racially insensitive.

Employees who spoke to CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV but didn’t want to be filmed, said that the store’s management sent out an email last week, featuring the menu for customers and employees which was supposed to “honor and persevere Black Americans.” The initial menu also featured mac and cheese and collard greens. Employees said the move “caused a lot of people to be upset,” and added that “people actually wanted to quit, people weren’t coming back to work.”

“You cannot say serving watermelon on Juneteenth is a soul food menu when you don’t even know the history, they used to feed slaves watermelon during the slave time,” one employee explained.

After the menu started circulating, 33 people reportedly called out from work, prompting the store manager to send an internal email shortly after apologizing for the menu.

“I truly apologize if the menu came off as subjective,” the apology read. “It was created with the best of intentions by a few of our coworkers who believed they were representing their culture and tradition with these foods of celebration.”

The manager—who they say didn’t work with Black employees to set up the menu—reportedly said she changed the menu later, adding collard greens, corn bread, mashed potatoes and meatloaf. But employees claim that wasn’t the case, and that she only pushed it off by a day, as it still featured “fried chicken, mac and cheese and collard greens.”

Customers also felt the menu was insulting, with one telling the outlet that they were “frankly disappointed in the learning process,” adding that “you shouldn’t learn after you have insulted all of your black employees.”