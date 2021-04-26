President Joe Biden has announced that the U.S. will be sending additional supplies and support to India as the country sees a spike in COVID cases, CNN reports.

The aid, which will help manufacture the vaccine, fund vaccine manufacturers and fund medical equipment, comes after India reported nearly 350,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Per CNN, that the spike marks the fourth day in a row that India has set a global daily infection record.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Biden tweeted Sunday.

A statement from national security spokesperson Emily Horne read that the Biden administration is “working around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies,” and that “India and the United States will continue to fight” the pandemic together, after a call took place between U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Over the weekend, National Security Council officials met to discuss how to help India, as did the Health and Human Services Department, a source told CNN. Officials are reportedly looking to provide more materials for administering vaccines, as well as oxygen and personal protective equipment.

On Sunday, White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC that “There’s discussions about really ramping up what we can do on the ground — oxygen supplies, drugs, tests, PPE, as well as taking a look in the intermediate and long-run about how can get vaccines to these individuals.”