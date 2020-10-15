So you want to be rich, right? It’s easier said than done. As I’ve discovered writing several books on personal finance and innovation, not many people have access to money, or know where to begin investing it. As an example, four in 10 folks say they can’t handle a $400 emergency, and 61% lack the savings to cover even so much as a $1,000 emergency expense, according to research by Bankrate. Likewise, studies by NerdWallet suggest that seven in 10 American households have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, and nearly half say they’re feeling less confident about personal finances due to COVID-19.

As difficult as finding ways to save money seems, especially for the 78% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, it pays to remember that anyone has the ability to do it. In fact, socking spare cash away for a rainy day and finding ways to grow it into a pile of loot doesn’t have to be as challenging as you might suspect. The more you adopt the following money-saving and investment habits, the more cash you’ll find yourself able to keep in your pocket every week, and the faster you’ll be able to boost your bankroll.