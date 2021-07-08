An Australian girl known for making TikToks about her family’s farm has died by suicide.

The New York Post reported the death of Caitlyn Loane, who was a fourth-generation farmer in Tasmania, Australia. She worked as a livestock manager at her parent’s cattle farm, which encompassed 1,400 acres, or 2.3 square-miles. The 19-year-old wanted to manage the farm when she got older.

“Words can’t describe our loss,” Loane’s family said in a statement.

The teen captured videos of her day-to-day life on the farm, which included clips of her daily outfits and working with the cattle, gaining over 51,000 followers on TikTok.

“She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family,” her father Phillip Loane said. Loane’s mother, Richele added that her daughter’s “smile lit up the room” and she “wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty.”

The last video she posted, from late June, includes a photo montage of her working on the farm. The song playing in the background asks, “How far would you drive for the girl of your dreams?” alongside her caption, which says, “How about to Tasmania?”

Loane recently discussed her farming career with TasWeekend magazine, describing how she recognized a traditional college wasn’t a good fit for her. “In 2018, I realized that school wasn’t giving me the skills and experience I needed, so I applied to the Sunday Creek Cattle Station, in the Northern Territory, so I could gain experience and learn more,” she said. “Up there the properties are huge, and they muster with helicopters and on horseback.”

She continued, “It was character building, and I had to adopt a great work ethic which I apply to my own enterprise here at home.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.