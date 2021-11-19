Asahi Super Dry will be bringing the latest in Japanese pint-pouring innovation to the UK with the launch of ‘Auto Pour Units’ – a breakthrough technology that produces the perfect serve of Japan’s No1. beer at the push of a button.

Fresh from being developed in Asahi Super Dry’s birthplace, the roll out of the Auto Pour Units will provide UK customers with the best possible experience of crisp Asahi Super Dry, warming up the palete for prime Japanese cuisine to be eaten alongside.

The ‘Auto Pour Units’ will be landing at Asahi Super Dry partner outlets in London before a further nationwide roll out is scheduled next year:

Flesh and Buns, Fitzrovia

Untitled , Dalston

Akira at Japan House, Kensington High St.

Panton Yokocho, Leicester Square

Inamo, Covent Garden

Jonathan Norman, Global Brands Director at Asahi UK, said: “We’re excited to bring a taste of modern Japan to the UK with the launch of the Auto Pour Unit, a tool created to help bartenders provide an even better experience of Asahi Super Dry. The new technology guarantees high quality and the ultimate precision, whilst driving theatre at point of purchase, so our customers can fully experience the exceptional taste and quality of Asahi Super Dry, with every pour.”

Head to the Asahi website for more information on the technology.