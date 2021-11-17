If you’re up for the task of handling any repair issues on your own without paying a visit to your local Apple store, the Tim Cook-fronted company has announced a new program that should be right up your alley.

Wednesday, Apple revealed Self Service Repair, which—in short—will allow customers access to genuine parts and tools. The first round of availability will focus on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. The introductory phase will be centered on allowing users to handle their own repairs of the display, battery, and camera variety. Coming soon is the ability to utilize Self Service Repair for Mac computers featuring M1 chips.

In a statement, Apple COO Jeff Williams said the program was designed to give consumers “more choice” when navigating the repair process.

“In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs,” Williams said.

As for how the process will work, a press release shared on Wednesday stated that a customer should give the official repair manual a look before placing a parts and/or tools order by way of the Self Service Repair online store. After the repair, per Apple, customers who return the used part or tool will get credit toward their purchase. Returned pieces will be recycled.

The Self Service Repair, which is indeed designed with the truly tech-savvy in mind, will launch in early 2022 in the U.S.

In October, Cook and company held the special event Unleashed, during which a new edition of the MacBook Pro debuted. Revisit additional unveilings from the livestream event, including new Apple Music features and more, by clicking here.