Mountain Dew, by way of the Boston Beer Company, is getting an alcoholic spin with HARD MTN DEW, a flavored malt beverage that gives a harder edge to the beloved soft drink. PepsiCo and the Boston Beer Company announced the product on Tuesday, despite the fact that it’s not expected to arrive until 2022.

“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages,” Dave Burwick, Boston Beer’s CEO said in a statement. “The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love.”

And while there doesn’t seem to be a Code Red or Baja Blast offering just yet, PepsiCo revealed the product will come in three flavors standard, at least based on the photos. They’ll be original, watermelon, and black cherry. The drink is set to have an Alcohol by Volume (ABV) of 5%.

“For 80 years MTN DEW has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans,” said Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO. “The Boston Beer Company partnership combines two recognized leaders in our respective industries to address the changing tastes of drinkers and we are thrilled at the opportunity to create HARD MTN DEW that maintains the bold, citrus flavor fans know and expect.”