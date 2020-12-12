It has just been announced that the Supreme Court will be denying Texas' efforts to overturn the state's election results.

According to an official court order obtained by SCOTUS blog on Twitter, the state of Texas lacked " valid interest, under the Constitution, in attempting to police other states' voting procedures."

Additionally, while Justice Aito and Thomas made comments below the order based on their viewpoints, it was not shared by a majority of the Supreme Court.

From here, it looks as though most of the major states that the Republican Party were trying to use to contest the election results have fallen short of finding any conclusive evidence that would swing them in Trump's favor. Other states have included Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and more.