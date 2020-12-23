As expected, Donald Trump has vetoed the recently approved $740 billion defense spending bill.

POTUS announced his decision Wednesday, weeks after both the House and Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act with veto-proof majorities. This means both Chambers of Congress are likely to override Trump's veto, though it remains unclear if GOP lawmakers will push back against the president's ruling.

"Unfortunately, the Act fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military’s history, and contradicts efforts by my administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions" Trump wrote in a statement to Congress. "... My Administration has taken strong actions to help keep our Nation safe and support our service members. I will not approve this bill, which would put the interests of the Washington, D.C. establishment over those of the American people. It is my duty to return H.R. 6395 to the House of Representatives without my approval."

Trump previously threatened to veto the spending package, which outlines Pentagon spending and policy. He criticized the bill because it did not include a repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which he claimed provided an unfair shield to tech giants like Facebook and Twitter. The act essentially gives these companies legal immunity for content shared by third-party users. He also slammed a provision that would require the US military to rename installations that commemorate Confederate leaders.

According to NPR, the House is scheduled to return on Monday to override Trump's veto. The Senate is expected to do the same on Tuesday.