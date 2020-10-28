Ahead of next week's presidential election, one dominatrix is working to convert her Trump-loving clients into Biden supporters.

Empress Delfina, per an ad on NiteFlirt, is offering timely "Trump conversion therapy" services. As Empress Delfina explains, this is a chance for a "degenerate Trump supporter" to get mocked for their increasingly insane stance on matters of 2020 USA.

"I reverse the brainwash you've succumbed to that made you into a Simple Stupid Drone," Empress Delfina promises. "By using lethal mind fucking language, and making you repeat dumbass chants like your Bullshitter in Chief made you do to warp you into submission, I transfer your ownership to me for my personal gain and entertainment."

In an interview with Michael Ellsberg for the Daily Beast, Empress Delfina broke down the inspiration behind starting up the "Trump conversion therapy" humiliation-based service. According to her, it was initially announced as a response to Pence-esque Republicans' adoration for abusive and downright inhumane conversion therapy tactics aimed at the LGBTQ community.

"Of course, the Trump supporters went ballistic over that," Empress Delfina said. "But they're already on a pro Domme's page—so I wasn't too surprised when a few of them slid into my DMs saying they were interested in it. I was already doing small penis humiliation with a lot of these guys, so jumping to political humiliation wasn't that much of a stretch."

And while Empress Delfina concedes that the Biden ticket amounts to "a seat-filler," she—and many others aiming to simply give Trump the rightful boot—would much rather spend the next for years pushing against a pair of centrist Democrats than Trump.

As Empress Delfina explained in the Beast chat, Trump followers are akin to cult members in that they are in need of deprogramming. And by her estimation, about half of her clients—"the half I care about," in her words—are open to being informed and persuaded.

"I'm pretty much using the same tactics that Trump used to manipulate them, except I'm manipulating and re-programming them to go the other way," Empress Delfina said.

Sex workers, meanwhile, recently spoke out against the Supreme Court nomination of the deeply worrisome Amy Coney Barrett.