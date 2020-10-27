An Arizona man seen in a viral video saying "This is a no [N-word] zone" was arrested over the weekend.

Per the Arizona Republic, the man was identified as Scottsdale resident Paul Ng. He is seen in a video from Andre Abram, a.k.a. @lilajdre on Instagram and DreTV! on YouTube, openly referring to himself as a racist while questioning Abram.

"I just wanna see what you guys are taking pictures of," Ng says in the video when asked why he’s bothering Abram and his friend. From there, Ng says "this is my home" and makes a vague reference to having "had problems here," though he does not elaborate.

Shortly after this exchange, Ng announces himself as a racist.

"I'm a racist, I'm a racist, okay?" he's seen telling Abram. "So what's the issue?" Then, he tells Abram and his camera operator "this is a no [N-word] zone" before laughing. Ng, who later told police his actions were part of his attempt at "just getting ahead of the game," was ultimately arrested and booked on two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

In a recent Instagram post, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty confirmed that Ng—who was previously described as an independent contractor—had been terminated.

"Upon learning of this video, we took immediate action in severing his license, terminating his involvement with us effective immediately, and condemning his disgusting behavior," the company's marketing director, Nadine-Angela Sciarani, said.