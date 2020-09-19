If you're planning a trip to Las Vegas anytime soon, you might want to rethink it.

Fox 5 Vegas reports that of the 15,051 COVID-19 tests that have been processed for employees from the Wynn Resorts in Vegas so far, 548 of those tests have come back positive. The Wynn Resorts reopened on June 4 and it has found that 51 of the employee's tested positive before they opened again, while the other 497 were after.



“Our goal, by implementing our Surveillance Testing Program and establishing a robust in-house contact tracing effort, is to make Wynn Las Vegas the safest place our guests and employees can go outside of their own homes," Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said in a statement this week.

It has also been discovered by the resort's contact detection staff that 98% of the employees who tested positive for COVID-19 likely contracted the virus outside of the hotel. Beyond Wynn Resorts, numerous other employees at Las Vegas casinos have been testing positive for COVID-19 as well.

According to the New York Times, nearly 1,000 Las Vegas employees have tested positive from two of the strip's major casinos. This is all while the city is set to reopen bars on Sunday night.