Apple is clearly putting its $2 trillion value to good use during this pandemic. The company is planning to open a new Apple store in Singapore that looks like a floating, glowing orb.

The futuristic globe lights up at night and sits on Singapore's waterfront as a part of a hotel complex. It will be named Apple Marina Bay Sands.

“We will soon open the doors to our new store by the Bay. Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions,” Apple’s site reads. “It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new. We can’t wait to see where your imagination takes you.”

According to CNBC, Apple already has two stores in Singapore, but CEO Tim Cook said the republic “could use a third store” when he visited last December.

Apple has yet to announce an opening date for the store, and we’re still waiting to see what the interior of this floating ball will look like. As the Verge points out, MacRumors got its hands on a teaser video Apple created to promote the store’s opening.

9to5Mac also has published what seems to be marketing materials to promote the world's first floating Apple store.

“During the day, the store’s glass panels reflect the towering skyline of the Downtown Core and motion of the rippling water. At night, the sphere glows with a gentle warmth, evoking the design of traditional lanterns carried during Singapore’s Mid-Autumn Festival,” one of the slides reads. “The pavilion dome narrows to an oculus, allowing unobstructed light to flood in. A birds-eye view of the store resembles a glass iris peering into the sky.”