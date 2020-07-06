Most major sports have come together in recent times to show thier support for the Black Lives Matter movement and its ongoing fight against racism.

During the season opening of the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, Lewis Hamilton and 13 other Forumla One drivers showed the biggest sign of support by taking a knee. But not everyone felt the same way.

Following a meeting at the Grand Prix Drivers' Association on Friday, it was agreed that all 20 drivers would wear 'End Racism' t-shirts, but when Hamilton and others chose to take the knee, six bowed out. Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Daniil Kvyat, Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi have all been scrutinised for not taking a knee.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Hamilton said: "In the meeting, I said thank you to those who have said something on social media because they have a great voice, a great platform and encouraging the others that haven't to say something. I described the scenario that silence is generally complicit. There still is some silence in some cases. But it is part of a dialogue of people trying to understand. There are still people who don't fully understand what is happening and the reasons for these protests."

Yesterday, he posted a picture to Instagram of himself taking the knee, saying: "To me, it was an emotional and poignant chapter in the progress of making F1 a more diverse and inclusive sport. I want a better future for our generation and the ones after us. There is so much that needs to be done. No one is perfect but if we all chip in and do our part, we can see change. I truly believe that."

Max Verstappen took to Twitter to explain the reasoning behind his decision, saying: "I am very committed to equality and the fight against racism. But I believe everyone has the right to express themself at a time and in a way that suits them. I will not take the knee today but respect and support the personal choices every driver makes #WeRaceAsOne #EndRacism."

Charles Leclerc tweeted: "I believe that what matters are facts and behaviours in our daily life rather than formal gestures that could be seen as controversial in some countries. I will not take the knee but this does not mean at all that I am less committed than others in the fight against racism."

