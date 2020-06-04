It appears New York City has become the latest city to force Uber and Lyft to suspend services during curfew hours, CNN Business reports.

The pause from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in Uber and Lyft services during New York City's curfew went into effect on Tuesday at the request of the city. All ride-sharing services will be limited to essential workers. CNN Business reports that anyone who uses an Uber or Lyft between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. could be required to provide the purpose for their travel to the New York Police Department.

The curfew in New York City will be imposed until Sunday, June 7. No vehicles, with few exceptions, are allowed to travel south of 96th Street in Manhattan. Mayor Bill de Blaiso implied that the 8 p.m. curfew was in response to looting in lower Manhattan Sunday night. It's the first time NYC has been under curfew in 75 years.

According to CNBC, Uber will no longer be available during curfew in Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco, and parts of Minneapolis. "Some cities have requested that we suspend operations completely while others want to ensure Uber is available for essential services," the company said in a statement. "We're also using the Uber app to educate riders and drivers about city curfews and remind them Uber should be used for emergency purposes only during this one."

Uber Eats could still be available as it is considered an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Uber and Lyft, Citibike will no longer be available during the first few hours of curfew in New York City, leaving residents with limited options to return home.

One of those remaining options is the subway, which also currently shuts down every day at 1 a.m. as the city continues to try to instill confidence in New Yorkers with their sanitizing efforts amid COVID-19.