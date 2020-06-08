People are fighting back against the “Karens” of the world.

A Karen in Phoenix, Arizona got slapped across the face for being racist. The incident happened at a gas station on Saturday, where the middle-aged white woman walked into the store in a huff since her pump apparently wasn’t working. The woman became even more mad when the clerk was helping a younger woman check-out at the counter.

According to TMZ, Greg Conn, the guy recording the video called her a Karen before the video begins. In the footage, Conn also says that she told the younger woman to go back to her country. The Karen then identifies herself as the manager and orders the clerk not to serve the woman. The younger woman says she's Native American and she was born in this country; however, Karen clearly isn't even listening because she later tells her to go back to Mexico. "Don't serve her racist ass," the younger woman says.

The argument heats up, with the younger woman slapping Karen in the face after Karen gets handsy. Karen leaves, still visibly upset.

The convenience store told TMZ that the woman doesn’t work at the shop and can no longer patronize any of their nationwide locations.

While we’ve seen plenty of incidents with “Karens,” it looks like many find it refreshing that this one got what was coming to her. Apparently the internet has also already found out that she works at a law firm—reportedly her husband's—and has spammed them with negative comments.