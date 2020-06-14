It just feels like bagel shops have been the unlucky location for a lot of rude and aggressive outbursts, and this time an angry and entitled white woman—better known as a "Karen"—decided to lose her cool and cough on another customer at a bagel shop because they asked for her to put on a mask. Yeah, we know.

At the New York City Bagel & Coffee House in Astoria, Queens, a customer noticed that another customer was coughing without a mask on and asked one of the shop's staff members to enforce the mandatory mask policy that the city has in place. That's when all hell broke loose.

Another patron managed to catch the Karen on camera yelling at the first customer and calling her names, and then proceeding to go over and cough on her.

The customer who was on the receiving end of the berating took to her Facebook page, giving the full rundown on how everything played out before the Karen was caught on camera. She explained how the angry woman overheard her complaint about not wearing a mask and that's what triggered her. Her post ended by emphasizing to try and be kind to others and not be like Karen.

Words truly cannot express my disappointment in humanity these days. I know there are bigger problems in the nation right now but more and more it seems the people who are just trying to standup for the right things are getting bulldozed by bullies. I was at New York City Bagel Coffee House on Broadway and 30th Street getting my bagel and noticed a patron (pictured below) who was coughing, not covering her mouth, and not wearing a mask. I politely pointed this out to the woman working at the store and told her that the store should enforce masks to worn by patrons while inside the store.

The unmasked patron overheard my complaint and became enraged yelling at me calling me names claiming she has covid antibodies and doesn’t need to wear a mask in public so I should mind my own F’ing business. She then proceeded to come towards me and repeatedly cough on me as seen in this video. I share this to say please choose kindness in these situations. Look out for one another like patrons who took this video and asked if I was okay. I will NEVER be going back to New York City Bagel Coffee House Broadway and 30th Street because they still served this woman and none of the employees asked if I was okay. Plus Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company has way better bagels and kinder staff. To my Astoria neighbors if you see this woman stay far away. Also, since we are in a pandemic, this is by law considered #assault. Tomorrow is a new day- lookout for everyone in your community and please choose peace and kindness ✌️ #covid-19 #feelfreetosharethis #NYC #Socialdistancingviolation

Sadly, this tale of bagel-related madness isn't new. Those deeply immersed in bagel shop news will remember the "Angry Bagel Man" Chris Morgan who was caught on video last summer exploding in line while waiting for a bagel because he thought the cashier had made a comment on his height. Videos later surfaced of him making racial comments towards Black people, as well as showing a complete lack of understanding of what the word "misogynistic" even means.

Honestly, you might be better off just going to get some donuts from now on.