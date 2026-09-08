Jason Owusu-Frimpong
Latest Stories
Getting To Know BNXN, The Afro-Fusion Artist Setting A New Mood From Nigeria—To The World
We sat down with BNXN over Zoom to find out how he discovered his eclectic sound, what it’s been like working with musical heavyweights so early on in his caree
Rema, Nigeria’s ‘Afro-Rave’ Warrior, Is Ready To Take His Position
We take a trip inside Rema’s world.
Getting To Know Black Sherif, Ghana’s New Street Preacher
“I do see myself as a preacher for the streets. That’s where I’m from. I don’t only talk about the struggles, I also talk about the beauty of it. It’s not always negative.”
Getting To Know Adekunle Gold, Nigeria’s Afropop Treasure
After jet-setting around the world with his signature Afropop sound, all whilst working through COVID-19 restrictions and delays, Nigeria’s Adekunle Gold...