Jason Owusu-Frimpong Portrait

Jason Owusu-Frimpong

Joined March 2022 | 4 posts
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BNXN Interview BNXN Interview BNXN Interview

Getting To Know BNXN, The Afro-Fusion Artist Setting A New Mood From Nigeria—To The World

We sat down with BNXN over Zoom to find out how he discovered his eclectic sound, what it’s been like working with musical heavyweights so early on in his caree

Jason Owusu-Frimpong1392 days ago
rema raves and roses interview rema raves and roses interview

Rema, Nigeria’s ‘Afro-Rave’ Warrior, Is Ready To Take His Position

We take a trip inside Rema’s world.

Jason Owusu-Frimpong1518 days ago
black sherif interview black sherif interview

Getting To Know Black Sherif, Ghana’s New Street Preacher

“I do see myself as a preacher for the streets. That’s where I’m from. I don’t only talk about the struggles, I also talk about the beauty of it. It’s not always negative.”

Jason Owusu-Frimpong1570 days ago
Meet Adekunle Gold, Nigeria’s New Afropop Treasure

Getting To Know Adekunle Gold, Nigeria’s Afropop Treasure

After jet-setting around the world with his signature Afropop sound, all whilst working through COVID-19 restrictions and delays, Nigeria’s Adekunle Gold...

Jason Owusu-Frimpong1653 days ago

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