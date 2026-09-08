Adrienne Black
Latest Stories
The Weeknd’s Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
From his early projects like 'House of Balloons' and 'Thursday' to recent albums 'Dawn FM' and 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' we ranked all of the Weeknd's albums—from worst to best.
The Best Drake Songs
Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.
The Best Songs of 2018
We've been spoiled with the amount of new music this year. From Drake's “Nonstop” to Travis Scott's “Sicko Mode,” here are the best songs of 2018.
The Best New Artists of 2018
From Valee to Juice WRLD, we saw memorable breakthrough moments from many exciting acts this year. These are the best new artists of 2018.
Premiere: Electric Punanny Teams Up with Donae'o for Vibrant "Tiger Eye" Video
The DJ turned production duo share attention-grabbing new visuals.
Premiere: Rum.Gold Offers Up a Motivational Push with “Get Through”
Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter aims to help you through hard times.
Premiere: Elujay Shows His Appreciation on Groovy Single "Little Thangs"
The Oakland native delivers a feel-good single to show he cares.
Premiere: Donae'o and Belly Live Like Kings in "Chalice" Video
Donae'o delivers some vintage visuals for new single.
How to Prepare Yourself for Weekend 2 of Austin City Limits
With Weekend 2 of ACL Fest featuring Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, and Brockhampton nearly upon us, here's a breakdown of how to prepare.
Premiere: Lou Phelps Celebrates Life Alongside Jahkoy for "Squeeze" Video
Lou Phelps shares visuals for '002 / Love Me' track.
Premiere: Phony Ppl Can't Let Go on New Single "Something About Your Love"
Phony Ppl shares new single ahead of their forthcoming album's release.
Premiere: Shaded Zu Delivers a Nostalgic Party Soundtrack with 'CYBERIA EP'
Virginia-based artists delivers seven danceable house/electronic tracks.
'I Have to Figure It Out for Her Sake': 6lack on His Daughter and 'East Atlanta Love Letter'
On his new album, the Atlanta artist balances fatherhood with the tangled love life he first introduced two years ago on 'Free 6lack.'
Premiere: Masego is in Search of His Ideal Sugar Mama in "Old Age" Video f/ SiR
Masego shares visuals for single from his new "Lady Lady" album.
Stream 6lack's New Album 'East Atlanta Love Letter' f/ J. Cole, Future, and More
6lack returns with his sophomore album featuring Future, Offset, J. Cole, and Khalid.
Premiere: Cautious Clay Battles His Ego in "Crowned" Video
Cautious Clay gives a lesson about ego in his latest video.
Premiere: KWAYE Displays His Emotions Through Dance in "What Have You Done" Video
KWAYE returns with mesmerizing new videos.
Premiere: OPAL Provides a Bouncy Anthem About Moving Forward on "Hopscotch"
The Virginia-based artist delivers a fun single about progression.