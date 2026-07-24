Yuketen

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Latest Stories

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Thick Sole + Traditional Upper = Temptation

You probably don't even want to look at them

Jon Moy3881 days ago
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Inconsistent Stances

Jon Moy4211 days ago
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Nothing Is Exclusive

Jon Moy4483 days ago
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Need Supply Co. and Yuketen Have Your Feet Covered This Fall

Tackle both the outdoors and the office with Yuketen this fall.

Gregory Babcock4647 days ago
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Yuketen's Yuki Matsuda Shows Why He's a Master Boot and Shoemaker (Video)

See how he puts in his crafty stitches and welts.

Matt Welty4699 days ago
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Cold Shins

Jon Moy4756 days ago
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The Company Behind Yuketen and Monitaly Now Has an Online Shop

Your investment pieces are now all in one easy stop.

James Harris4764 days ago

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