2013 can be seen as the year of many things, but one of the most intriguing movements was the impact "twerk" seemed to have. No, not Miley Cyrus gyratkhrisd
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Back in the sack for another edition of the Best Mixes from the week that was. We left you hanging last weekend, but with Labor Day giving us one extra day to get down, we had to make sure you had your fill from this past week. Everything from huge festival sets and club night promos to radio mixes and other assorted freakfests. More music than you can shake a tailfeather at... or something.khrisd
Looking at this week's sack of sick remixes, you can't help but be enamored by the wealth of quality producers out there. Ranging from the Melbourne sound tokhrisd
For the last seven years, Mad Decent has purposefully put on a number of artists you'd probably never heard of, which is a big part of their staying pkhrisd