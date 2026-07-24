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Latest Stories
Music
UD's Industry Takeover All-Dayer Returns To London Next Month
The annual all-day event returns September 4 at Protein Studios in Shoreditch, uniting upcoming talent with influential Black music culture leaders.
James Keith1803 days ago
Music
Urban Development's Industry Take Over All Dayer To Feature Novelist, Big Zuu And J2K
Including appearances from Novelist, Big Zuu, J2K, Mercedes Benson, and Nadia Jae.
James Keith2719 days ago
Life
Ben Carson Blames Everyone but Himself for $31,000 Table
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development decided to throw his wife under the bus.
Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3049 days ago