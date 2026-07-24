Urban Development

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Latest Stories

Industry Takeover attendee by Rianna Tamara
Music

UD's Industry Takeover All-Dayer Returns To London Next Month

The annual all-day event returns September 4 at Protein Studios in Shoreditch, uniting upcoming talent with influential Black music culture leaders.

James Keith1803 days ago
Urban Development
Music

Urban Development's Industry Take Over All Dayer To Feature Novelist, Big Zuu And J2K

Including appearances from Novelist, Big Zuu, J2K, Mercedes Benson, and Nadia Jae.

James Keith2719 days ago
HUD Sec Ben Carson
Life

Ben Carson Blames Everyone but Himself for $31,000 Table

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development decided to throw his wife under the bus.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3049 days ago

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