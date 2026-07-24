Under Armour Curry 5

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Under Armour Curry 5 'International Smoke' 3020657 108 2
Sneakers

This Curry 5 Is Inspired by Steph's Wife Ayesha

Under Armour has just released a brand new 'International Smoke' colorway of the Curry 5. The pair is inspired by Ayesha Curry's restaurant.

Mike DeStefano2808 days ago
under armour curry 5 icon youth
Sneakers

Make the Curry 5 Your Own

Stephen Curry's Under Armour Curry 5 signature sneakers are available now from the brand's customizable Icon platform. Users are able to upload their own images for a one-of-a-kind look.

Michael Conway2938 days ago
Under Armour Curry 5 'Copper/Black'
Sneakers

You Can Only Get These Currys in Oakland

To celebrate Stephen Curry's third NBA championship, Under Armour is hosting a special 'Steph VR' pop-up in Oakland where they will sell exclusive colorways of the Curry 4 Low and Curry 5.

Mike DeStefano2966 days ago
Under Armour Curry 5 'Takeover Edition 1' (Black)
Sneakers

Stephen Curry's NBA Finals Sneakers Drop This Week

The release date and details for Stephen Curry's Under Armour Curry 5 'Takeover Edition' sneakers for the 2018 NBA Finals.

Riley Jones2978 days ago
Under Armour Curry 5 'Welcome Home' (Front)
Sneakers

Steph Curry's New Sneakers Are Dropping Early

The release date and details for Stephen Curry's Under Armour Curry 5 'Welcome Home' signature sneakers in white and neon coral.

Riley Jones2992 days ago
Advertisement
Under Armour Steph IQ (Phone Screens)
Sneakers

Under Armour Celebrates Stephen Curry's Return With New Trivia App

Under Armour celebrates Stephen Curry's return to the court by launching the Steph IQ trivia app. Find out all the details here.

Riley Jones3007 days ago
Under Armour Curry 5 'Pi Day' 3020657 (Pair)
Sneakers

Under Armour Restocking 'Pi Day' Curry 5s This Weekend

Under Armour will restock the 'Pi Day' Curry 5 in April. Find out the details here.

Riley Jones3028 days ago
Under Armour Curry 5 'Pi Day' (Lateral)
Sneakers

Under Armour Hooks UMBC Up With Sold Out Curry Sneakers

Under Armour hooks UMBC Retrievers up with sold out Curry 5 'Pi Day' sneakers.

Riley Jones3051 days ago
Under Armour Curry 5 'Pi Day' (Lateral)
Sneakers

Under Armour Debuts the Curry 5

The Under Armour Curry 5 'Pi Day' sneakers are available now, but they won't last long.

Riley Jones3055 days ago
Under Armour Curry 5 (Lateral)
Sneakers

More Images of the Under Armour Curry 5

Images for the Under Armour Curry 5 'Black' and 'White.'

Mike DeStefano3057 days ago
Advertisement
Stephen Curry Calls Trump an Ass
Sneakers

The Under Armour Curry 5 May Be Launching as a Low-Top

A first look at a low-top being called the Under Armour Curry 5.

Brandon Richard3104 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App