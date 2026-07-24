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Latest Stories
Style
Kendrick Lamar Wore a Canadian Tuxedo to Accept Awards for Drake Diss "Not Like Us" at the Grammys
Kendrick's Drake diss "Not Like Us" picked up five Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.
Joe Price537 days ago
Music
Premiere: Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One Share Reference-Filled Tuxedo Video for "Toast 2 Us"
"Toast 2 Us" is off Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One's latest Tuxedo album, 'Tuxedo III.'
Joe Price2504 days ago
Music
Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One's New Collab Album as Tuxedo is Here
Mayer Hawthorne and producer Jake One first teamed up as duo Tuxedo back in 2015 with their self-titled album.
Joe Price2564 days ago