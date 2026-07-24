"Producers we'd love to hear make hip-hop" - what does that mean? It means in addition to covering all things electronic music that we also like to thjakel
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Determining who and what is underrated in this day and age can be tough. It's one thing to say "there's a bunch of people who should truly be into thijakel
It's been said that having a BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix is a DJ's true big moment; not playing a festival or releasing an album to critical success, bujakel
Sports
Cam Newton Just Signed a Five-Year, $103.8 Million Contract, and No One Is Happier About It Than Andrew Luck
Andrew Luck is somewhere smiling.Chris Yuscavage