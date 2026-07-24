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PREMIERE: Doctor Jeep - "Angel (GREAZUS Remix)"
Doctor Jeep, who you might know as one of the bosses of the revered New York City bass music institution known as Trouble & Bass, dropped his Angel EP
PREMIERE: Wiley - "Rubicon (Nevermind Bootleg)"
Petey Clicks and Grenier officially linking up as Nevermind is the illest shit to me, and it feels like no one is really speaking on it. There's somet
EXCLUSIVE: Shox's "Drone" EP Promo Mix
London's Shox is set to drop his Drone EP on Trouble & Bass on July 15, and they've prepped a few things to celebrate. For those in the know, he's not
Doctor Jeep and Trouble & Bass Give Away a Free Download From His "Vortex" EP
Doctor Jeep is a producer that's living in New York, and we've been closely watching as his undeniable talent evolves. He's making tunes that are sig
PREMIERE: Doctor Jeep's "Bird of Paradise" EP
The first time I saw Doctor Jeep play, I probably wasn't supposed to like his set the best. He was on a lineup featuring the likes of Starkey, Spooky
Youri Pete Accuses Marc Rémillard of Stealing And Selling His Music 3 Years Ago
The response to the two pieces that I wrote in regards to stolen records and unethical practice within the industry have been mind-blowing. After my
Download the Trouble & Bass x Dirtybird x Verboten Promo Mix
If you're in the NYC area on July 20, you better get your tailfeather down to Sullivan Room & Hall, as Verboten, Trouble & Bass, and Dirtybird link up
The Best Mixes of the Week
Do you like to run? Do you like to read? You having friends over? You going on a trip? Do you want to hear exciting new music, or revisit some old favorites? Does DAD have to give you more instances where a solid mix is necessary? Didn't think so. Here are this week's finest.
Listen to the 2013 Red Bull Music Academy Culture Clash
The Red Bull Music Academy's Culture Clash 2013 went down like gangbusters. Hopefully you streamed it live. If not, never fear - DAD's here! We've got
Watch Robin S. Perform "Show Me Love" at the Red Bull Music Academy's Culture Clash 2013
If you missed the live stream of the Culture Clash last night, you definitely missed out. New York's Trouble & Bass crew (which features Drop The Lime