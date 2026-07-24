Trouble &Amp; Bass

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Music

PREMIERE: Doctor Jeep - "Angel (GREAZUS Remix)"

Doctor Jeep, who you might know as one of the bosses of the revered New York City bass music institution known as Trouble & Bass, dropped his Angel EP

jeremy-howard4218 days ago
nevermind part one
Music

PREMIERE: Wiley - "Rubicon (Nevermind Bootleg)"

Petey Clicks and Grenier officially linking up as Nevermind is the illest shit to me, and it feels like no one is really speaking on it. There's somet

khrisd4376 days ago
shox drone cover
Music

EXCLUSIVE: Shox's "Drone" EP Promo Mix

London's Shox is set to drop his Drone EP on Trouble & Bass on July 15, and they've prepped a few things to celebrate. For those in the know, he's not

khrisd4412 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Doctor Jeep and Trouble & Bass Give Away a Free Download From His "Vortex" EP

Doctor Jeep is a producer that's living in New York, and we've been closely watching as his undeniable talent evolves. He's making tunes that are sig

nappy4511 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Doctor Jeep's "Bird of Paradise" EP

The first time I saw Doctor Jeep play, I probably wasn't supposed to like his set the best. He was on a lineup featuring the likes of Starkey, Spooky

nappy4642 days ago
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Music

Youri Pete Accuses Marc Rémillard of Stealing And Selling His Music 3 Years Ago

The response to the two pieces that I wrote in regards to stolen records and unethical practice within the industry have been mind-blowing. After my

nappy4750 days ago
VTBD clip
Music

Download the Trouble & Bass x Dirtybird x Verboten Promo Mix

If you're in the NYC area on July 20, you better get your tailfeather down to Sullivan Room & Hall, as Verboten, Trouble & Bass, and Dirtybird link up

khrisd4763 days ago
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Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

Do you like to run? Do you like to read? You having friends over? You going on a trip? Do you want to hear exciting new music, or revisit some old favorites? Does DAD have to give you more instances where a solid mix is necessary? Didn't think so. Here are this week's finest.

khrisd4787 days ago
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Music

Listen to the 2013 Red Bull Music Academy Culture Clash

The Red Bull Music Academy's Culture Clash 2013 went down like gangbusters. Hopefully you streamed it live. If not, never fear - DAD's here! We've got

khrisd4798 days ago
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Music

Watch Robin S. Perform "Show Me Love" at the Red Bull Music Academy's Culture Clash 2013

If you missed the live stream of the Culture Clash last night, you definitely missed out. New York's Trouble & Bass crew (which features Drop The Lime

khrisd4825 days ago
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