Travi$ Scott

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Here Are All the Samples on 21 Savage's 'American Dream'

Savage's 15-track third album had a surprise release on Friday, following the trailer for his "biopic" starring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin.

Jaelani Turner-Williams924 days ago
travis scott performing
Music

Travis Scott’s Rome Show: Fans’ Enthusiasm Caused Earthquake Confusion, 60 Reportedly Treated for Pepper Spray

Of course, minor treatment needs at a show of this size is far from an uncommon occurrence. This also isn't the first example of seismic enthusiasm.

Trace William Cowen1080 days ago
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Style

Travis Scott Opens CACTI College Ambassador Program

Travis Scott and his spiked seltzer brand CACTI have just opened a college ambassador program where students with a 3.0 GPA can work with them.

Jordan Rose1804 days ago
James Blake 'Assume Form'
Music

James Blake Drops ‘Assume Form’ Album f/ Travis Scott, André 3000, and More

The album arrives one month before Blake kicks off his North American tour.

Joshua Espinoza2746 days ago
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Travis Scott Previews a New Track on Snapchat

Travis Scott gives his Snapchat followers a sneak peek at his new track.

Joshua Espinoza3559 days ago
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Here's a First Look at Travi$ Scott's Latest Collaboration

Travi$ Scott designs new gear for a Diamond Supply Co.

Erica Euse3840 days ago
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Music

Travi$ Scott's Action Figure Is For Sale, Will Set You Back $150

Will people break the bank for this action figure?

Justin Davis3974 days ago
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Music

This Photo of Rihanna Copping Travi$ Scott's 'Rodeo' Is Everything

Rihanna's a fan of La Flame too.

Eric Diep3975 days ago
Music

Is Kanye West's New Album Finished?

Theophilus London says Kanye West played his new album on repeat in Toronto.

Jay Balfour4007 days ago
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Music

Hudson Mohawke ft. Future, Pusha T, French Montana & Travi$ Scott - "Chimes (Remix)"

When Hudson Mohawke signed with G.O.O.D Music, many figured that tracks like this would occur. The easy access to Kanye's stable (and rolodex) present

khrisd4266 days ago
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Music

Travi$ Scott ft. 2 Chainz - "Upper Echelon (Slick Shoota Remix)"

I'm trying hard as hell to make this post be much more than PULL UP IN THE RARI PULL UP IN THE RARI PULL UP IN THE RARI PULL UP IN THE RARI. That infe

khrisd4272 days ago
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Music

Sweater Beats to Join Chance the Rapper on Verge Campus Tour This Fall

In what will likely be pop's next big embrace of where EDM is headed, rap superstar of the moment Chance the Rapper will be taking New York-based prod

marcuskdowling4343 days ago
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Music

Travi$ Scott ft. T.I. & 2 Chainz - "Upper Echelon (Regulators x HaveThat Remix)"

Premiering on This Song is Sick was the Regulators & HaveThat remix of that monster track Upper Echelon. I like this; it's very minimal and percussive

walmerc4558 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Travi$ Scott - "Upper Echelon (Rook Milo Remix)"

Vancouver is quickly becoming a hub on the growing future bass frontier. The latest to bubble in is Rook Milo. He has been a hidden gem but today he

jakel4582 days ago
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Music

Trillectro 2013 Announces Phase 1 Lineup

We told you about last year's Trillectro Music Festival back in April; even before knowing who they'd bring out this year, DAD had it pegged as a festival you should check out. Today, the first wave of artists who will be performing was announced, and it's a dope mixture of hip-hop and dance music... just like we like it.

khrisd4798 days ago

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