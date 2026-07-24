Torro Torro

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The 30 Best Canadian Producers

What's good, Canada? We know July 1 is Canada Day, which is basically your birthday, right? In thinking about the Canadian EDM contingent, we realized

jakel4772 days ago
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Music

Here is the Full Lineup for the 2013 Mad Decent Block Party

You know your event is serious when the earlybird tickets sell out without a lineup announced. The 2013 Mad Decent Block Party will span 13 cities, and feature a host of artists, including Major Lazer, Danny Brown, Skream, RiFF RAFF, Baauer, RL Grime, Flosstradamus, DJ Sega, Dillon Francis, Lunice, ETC!ETC!, and many more. Peep the video for the full lineup. This should be sick.

khrisd4834 days ago
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Music

Zeds Dead & Omar LinX - "Cowboy" Remixes

Zeds Dead and Omar LinX have been dropping heat with each other for the last few years. They not only dropped the free Victor EP with Jeffrees, but th

khrisd4904 days ago
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Music

Zedd - "Clarity (Torro Torro Remix)"

Nope, we're not done yet. After Tiesto, Felix Cartal, and Brillz, we get a twisted electro house version of Zedd's "Clarity" from Toronto's Torro Torro. This is straight-to-your-face electro house, no frills. Fast-paced, this one is designed to get you moving. You feel it right now, right? Go ahead, stand up, get your android on.

khrisd4917 days ago

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