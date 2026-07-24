There’s still time to change direction and save the offseason for a number of teams who made questionable moves—like the Cowboys—but time is ticking.Ian Wharton
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Each of these moves takes into consideration cap situations, roster construction, and the moves other teams can make. No two teams will make the same move.Ian Wharton
The NFL trade deadline came and went without much action, but that doesn't mean we don't have winners and losers from the uneventful day around the league.Ian Wharton
The NFL offseason could see a number of high profile players get shipped to new teams. Here 10 stars who very well could be playing for new squads in 2021.Ian Wharton