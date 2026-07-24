Not every player who makes superstar money is a superstar. These are the heroes that maximized their value and finessed absurd contracts.Keane Macadaeg
Featured
You can play if you make it to the NBA. But that doesn't mean you play well.Josh Herwitt
The summer of 2016 will live in NBA lore. As the influx of TV rights money hit the salary cap, teams threw around their new cash like a rapper out on the town, dishing out deals far more lucrative than many players deserved. Which of the terrible contracts currently floating around the league are the worst of the worstAaron C. Mansfield
Timofey Mozgov signed for $64 million over four years from the Los Angeles Lakers. Insane right? Let's see HOW insane.Macklin Stern