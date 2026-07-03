James Arthur

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Marshmello screenshot for "You Can Cry"
Music

Marshmello, Juicy J, and James Arthur Team for Stylish "You Can Cry" Video

The three musicians are dressed in all white for the "You Can Cry" video.

tara mahadevan2970 days ago

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