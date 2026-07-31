The OVO Sound duo talk about the deluxe version of 'A Muse In Her Feelings,' the importance of art during a pandemic, and why they're helping rising artists.dcowie
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We're hoping you androids are enjoying the holidays. We're still keeping tabs on things, and are back with our latest batch of sick remixes. This week didn't produce as many remixes as we normally cram into these posts, but we still got served with great bootlegs and randy remixes from some of the finest in their lanes, as well as a few randoms that really caught our attention. You already know what to do.khrisd
We're at the end of the year, yet there's still a grip of remix every week that get us open. We should be reveling in what the year has brought us, but we can't help it—there's just too much new heat to be in a reflective mode. Take a gander at the fire that got unleashed during the past seven days on the remix tip.khrisd
We're seriously sitting on the 100th edition of our Best Remixes of the Week feature. It's kind of crazy to believe that we've ran down every week (well, we missed one during the summer of 2013) giving you the best remixed bits from the previous week. To celebrate, here's a massive collection of—you guessed it—this week's best remixes.khrisd