The Plug

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Latest Stories

jack the plug
Music

How The Plug Records Created One Of 2019’s Best Rap Albums

Complex meets Jack The Plug, CEO of the independent label behind 'Plug Talk'.

Joseph JP Patterson2545 days ago
the plug
Music

Amsterdam Coffee Shop 'The Plug' Just Dropped A Whole Album Of UK/US Rap Collabs

Featuring Offset, Tory Lanez, 67, WSTRN, Roddy Ricch, Nafe Smallz and more...

Tobi Oke2587 days ago
Music

Complex Music Presents: THE PLUG Podcast (Episode 2)

The Complex Music team tackles fourth quarter releases for 2014.

Angel Diaz4260 days ago
Complex Music Presents: THE PLUG Podcast
Music

Complex Music Presents: THE PLUG Podcast

The Complex Music team talks about what else? Music.

Angel Diaz4276 days ago

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