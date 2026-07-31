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Latest Stories
Music
How The Plug Records Created One Of 2019’s Best Rap Albums
Complex meets Jack The Plug, CEO of the independent label behind 'Plug Talk'.
Joseph JP Patterson2545 days ago
Music
Amsterdam Coffee Shop 'The Plug' Just Dropped A Whole Album Of UK/US Rap Collabs
Featuring Offset, Tory Lanez, 67, WSTRN, Roddy Ricch, Nafe Smallz and more...
Tobi Oke2587 days ago
Music
Complex Music Presents: THE PLUG Podcast (Episode 2)
The Complex Music team tackles fourth quarter releases for 2014.
Angel Diaz4260 days ago
Music
Complex Music Presents: THE PLUG Podcast
The Complex Music team talks about what else? Music.
Angel Diaz4276 days ago