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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Quentin Tarantino Shelves What Would Have Been His Final Film, 'The Movie Critic'
The two-time Oscar-winner's ninth flick 'Upon a Time...in Hollywood' was released nearly five years ago.
Jose Martinez840 days ago
Pop Culture
Brad Pitt Likely Starring in Quentin Tarantino's Final Film 'The Movie Critic'
The two previously worked together on 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood' and 'Inglourious Basterds,' and Pitt delivered a memorable cameo in the QT-penned 'True Romance.'
Jose Martinez916 days ago
Pop Culture
Quentin Tarantino Reportedly Prepping Final Film 'The Movie Critic'
Quentin Tarantino is evidently looking to direct his final movie this fall, as the esteemed filmmaker gears up to conclude his career with 'The Movie Critic.'
Brad Callas1240 days ago