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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Ray J Hospitalized Two Days After Being Knocked Out by Supa Hot Fire
The R&B singer checked himself in two hours after the fight, with doctors investigating a possible concussion and an abnormal heart rate.
Mark Elibert52 days ago
Pop Culture
Adin Ross Wants 'Investigation' Into Ray J vs. Supa Hot Fire Fight
Adin Ross said he wants to investigate the result of Ray J's fight with Supa Hot Fire.
Mark Elibert54 days ago
Pop Culture
Supa Hot Fire Knocks Out Ray J Cold in Second Round of Boxing Match at Brand Risk 14
The internet comedian turned amateur fighter knocked out the R&B star less than 30 seconds into the second round of Ray J's MMA debut.
Trey Alston54 days ago