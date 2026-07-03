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Latest Stories
Music
Missy Elliott’s “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” Becomes First Hip-Hop Song Beamed Into Space
Elliott's 1997 hit was the second song overall transmitted into deep space by NASA following "Across the Universe" by the Beatles in 2008.
Alex Ocho732 days ago
Music
Missy Elliott Breaks Down Why Sophomore Album ‘Da Real World’ Ended Up Being Her 'Most Stressful' Record
The 52-year-old rapper recalled the pressure of following up her successful debut, 1997's 'Supa Dupa Fly.'
Alex Ocho760 days ago