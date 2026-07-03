Supa Dupa Fly

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Latest Stories

Missy Elliott performs in futuristic outfit with oversized sunglasses; planet Venus is shown on the right
Music

Missy Elliott’s “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” Becomes First Hip-Hop Song Beamed Into Space

Elliott's 1997 hit was the second song overall transmitted into deep space by NASA following "Across the Universe" by the Beatles in 2008.

Alex Ocho732 days ago
Missy Elliott performing in a studded outfit on the left; "Da Real World" album cover with her in a black and white ensemble holding a microphone on the right
Music

Missy Elliott Breaks Down Why Sophomore Album ‘Da Real World’ Ended Up Being Her 'Most Stressful' Record

The 52-year-old rapper recalled the pressure of following up her successful debut, 1997's 'Supa Dupa Fly.'

Alex Ocho760 days ago

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